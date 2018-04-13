Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

The FBI raids on Michael Cohen’s office, home and Manhattan hotel room apparently have Donald Trump’s lawyers so shook, they are now re-evaluating whether or not they want their client to do a sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller for an interview.

Sources close to the matter told CNN that attorneys for the president had been putting together a proposal about the testimony the president could give to Mueller when news of the raid broke Monday.

The lawyers were reportedly blindsided by the raid and considered it a “major breach of trust” that left at least one of them feeling “fundamentally misled.”

The lawyers were reportedly working on a list of a finite number of topics the president could answer questions on in a single interview that could help wrap up Mueller’s investigation, but that plan seems to be off the table for now.

The president’s lawyers are reported to be reconsidering whether their client should testify at all, and at this point, no decisions have been made to that effect.

Asked for comment, White House special counsel Ty Cobb told CNN Thursday that it is “untrue” that the negotiations have stopped, while Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow declined to give comment at all.