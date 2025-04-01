Yes, Sherri Shepherd Has a Celebrity Twin. Guess Who It Is?

They say everyone has a doppelganger, a person they’re not related to but who looks like they could have been separated at birth. (Think: GloRilla and Lil Mama, Thandiwe Newton and Zoe Saldaña, or Anthony Anderson and Michael Strahan). But while not everyone gets to come face to face with their look-alike, talk show host Sherri Shepherd got a chance to interview hers on her show this week.

On a recent episode of “Sherri,” Shepherd caught up with activist Tamika D. Mallory. During their sit down, the two shared some laughs about how people constantly confuse them.

“I get confused for you in the public all the time,” Shepherd told Mallory.

Mallory agreed and added that it’s especially funny to her when people are disappointed to learn she isn’t the talk show host-comedian when they approach her.

“It happens all the time,” she said. “And especially in the airport. People get upset because they run to me like, ‘Sherri? Aw man!’”

Mallory, who has been a tireless advocate for women’s rights and the Black Lives Matter Movement, sat down with Shepherd to talk about her memoir, “I Lived to Tell the Story: A Memoir of Love, Legacy and Resilience, in which she writes about everything from growing up as the child of civil rights organizers to how she survived the trauma of sexual assault.

Although Shepherd and Mallory wanted to set the record straight and let everyone to know they are, in fact, two different people, some who have watched the interview still aren’t sold.

“I’m still not convinced that ya’ll are two separate people,” wrote one commenter.

Another commenter pointed out that the two actually have a celebrity triplet out there.

“We need Quinta, Tamika and Sherri all in one room to confuse Hollywood,” wrote someone in the comments.