I was kind of always the only woman or the only person of color in the room and I thought this doesn’t make any sense. Why are we not seeing greater representation that matches the diversity that we have? —Sherrell Dorsey

Sherrell Dorsey is a data and technology journalist who is putting more black techies on the map. The Root talked to Dorsey at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where she delivered a keynote discussion about the rise of “smart” cities. Dorsey also created “The Plug” and “BLKTECHCLT,” platforms dedicated to showcasing black people in the tech space.

Dorsey spoke with us about the need for more representation and her advice to young girls who want to enter the world of tech.

Watch the video above.