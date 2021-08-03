In May, we learned that Shaqir O’Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, would be taking his talents to Texas Southern University to play for the men’s basketball team. N ow comes the news that Shaq’s daughter, Amirah, will be following in her brother’s footsteps to play at the same HBCU.

Amirah made the video announcement on Instagram with a caption that read: “I see the doubt in they faces, they didn’t think I would make it.”

From HBCU Gameday:



Amirah is a 6’1 post player who averaged 17.2 points per game as a junior during the 2018-2019 season as a junior. The Los Angeles native was a 2019 MaxPreps California All-State Girls Team honorable mention and a two-time All-state honoree. According to her LSU bio, she was majoring in Agricultural Business with an emphasis in International Business.

Yahoo Sports reports that Amirah previously played as a “preferred walk-on” at Louisiana State University, Shaq’s alma mater. But at TSU, she’ll play under Naismith Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, whose team is coming off of a COVID-19 ravaged 5-10 season. The year before that, the Lady Tigers finished 20-10 and have every intention to return to form with their latest recruit.

If things go as planned, Amirah won’t be the last of Shaq’s kids to compete in collegiate sports either. His 15-year-old daughter, Me’Arah, is already on the receiving end of Division 1 offers, and his oldest son, Shareef, was a four-star recruit out of Crossroads High School in Los Angeles and currently plays for LSU.



Clearly, embarrassing opponents on the basketball court runs in the family, so look for Amirah to carry on tradition at TSU.



