Shaq is a busy man.

When he’s not preoccupied with writing love letters to each of his Larry O’Brien trophies, or getting cleaned up by Candace Parker on TNT’s Inside the NBA, he has his hands in more than a few lucrative ventures. From DJing sold-out crowds to hawking car insurance, the four-time NBA champion has turned securing the bag into an art form—as evidenced by his exorbitant $400 million net worth.

Thankfully, in being an extremely successful serial entrepreneur, instead of hoarding all of his tricks to the trade, the legendary former NBA center is looking to share his “wealth” of knowledge—pun intended—in the form of a new docuseries, The Game Plan With Shaquille O’Neal.

Brought to you by the fine folks at Turner Sports—hi fine folks at Turner Sports!—this weekly docuseries “will highlight inspirational stories of Atlanta-based entrepreneurs as they receive business advice and identify new opportunities to sharpen their ‘game plan’ from the NBA legend and some of his successful celebrity friends,” according to a press release provided to The Root.

Some of the celebrity friends who will be riding shotgun while Shaq sprinkles game on six Atlanta-based entrepreneurs include Migos rapper Quavo, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, Run The Jewels co-pilot Killer Mike, and Outkast’s own Big Boi.

What’s also dope about this series is that Bleacher Report—hi fine folks at Bleacher Report!—will help amplify each small business that’s being featured on the show with special discounts, exclusive merchandise, and more that will be available on the B/R shop app and the company’s social media platforms.

Here are the six small businesses that will be receiving Shaq’s anointing during 30-minute episodes that will air leading into NBA on TNT’s pregame coverage, as well as their premiere dates:

Episode 1 – Kultured Misfits is a streetwear brand with a purpose of empowering Black culture and unique identities focused on the “kultural” impact of music, art, and the significance of the “misfit”. (February 17, 7:00 p.m. ET)

– is a streetwear brand with a purpose of empowering Black culture and unique identities focused on the “kultural” impact of music, art, and the significance of the “misfit”. Episode 2 – Goldest Karat empowers Black youths and fills diversity gaps in children’s literature. (February 24, 7:00 p.m. ET)

empowers Black youths and fills diversity gaps in children’s literature. Episode 3 – Make Music Count highlights the next generation of math curriculum that helps to improve math skills among youths, by teaching through pop and hip-hop songs. (March 1, 7:00 p.m. ET)

– highlights the next generation of math curriculum that helps to improve math skills among youths, by teaching through pop and hip-hop songs. Episode 4 – Emmy Marshall is a self-taught abstract painter who uses unconventional tools to paint. (March 3, 7:00 p.m. ET)

is a self-taught abstract painter who uses unconventional tools to paint. Episode 5 – Just 4 Girls Salon is an Atlanta-based salon empowering young Black girls through the growth, celebration, and maintenance of healthy, natural hair. (March 8, 7:00 p.m. ET)

is an Atlanta-based salon empowering young Black girls through the growth, celebration, and maintenance of healthy, natural hair. Episode 6 – Gangstas to Growers focuses on paid agriculture business training, providing education and economic opportunities for the formerly incarcerated. (March 10, 7:00 p.m. ET)

I think the intent behind this series is super dope, and encourage each and every one of you to check this when it makes its auspicious debut on Feb. 17.