Sha'Carri Richardson Proves That She Is That Girl With World Championships Win

Richardson's stunning comeback continues with her global championship debut.

Candace McDuffie
Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States celebrates winning the women’s 100m final during day three of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 21, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.
On Monday, Sha’Carri Richardson proved that she is that girl after winning the 100m at the world track and field championships in 10.65 seconds—a championship record time. Richardson outran Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in her global championship debut in Budapest, Hungary.

The victory comes a day after Sha’Carri Richardson advanced to the semi-finals of the 100 meter dash in this year’s World Athletics Championships. The Dallas native told NBC Sports that she isn’t worried about the haters she’s dealt with over the last few years.

In 2021, Richardson was banned from the Tokyo Olympics for testing positive for THC—the chemical found in marijuana. “I’m not worried about the world anymore,” Richardson stated. “I’ve seen the world be my friend. I’ve seen the world turn on me.

“But at the end of the day, I’ve always been with me. God has always been with me, so being on this scale now, it’s my time.” Richardson also explained that her purpose in track has always been bigger than just her. “It’s always been my time, but now it’s my time to actually do it for myself and the people that feel like me,” she continued.

“The people that look like me, and the people that know the truth about themselves as well. I represent those people.” Since coming back after a one-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency two years ago, Richardson has quickly re-asserted her dominance amongst her competitors.

Last month, she defiantly tossed off her orange wig—which has become one of her trademarks—moments before finishing first at the U.S. Track and Field Championships. After Monday’s race, Richardson told the announcer: “I’m here, I told y’all. I’m not back, I’m better.”