Sha’Carri Richardson Is Not to Be Played With: 'I'm That Girl'

Photo : Patrick Smith ( Getty Images )

Sha’Carri Richardson, which is Wakandan for “fast as shit,” celebrated the Juneteenth holiday by earning her first Olympic berth on Day 2 of the U.S.A. Track and Field Olympic Trials.



Per Yahoo Sports and NBC Sports, the exuberant 21-year-old won the women’s 100m at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials with a time of 10.86 seconds despite a rough start out the blocks. She was so dominant on the track that at one point she even pointed at the clock during the last 20 meters of her semifinal heat to put her competition on notice: Y’all ain’t winning jack shit.

To celebrate her first trip to the Olympics, she ran into the stands and shared a loving embrace with her grandmother, Betty Harp.

“Unbelievable,” she told reporters. “The fact that I am an Olympian. No matter what is said or anything, I am an Olympian. [It’s been] a dream since I’ve been young. Being happy is an understatement.”

She then expressed her gratitude to her family for being so supportive throughout her journey and revealed that she recently lost her mother.

“My family has kept me grounded. This year has been crazy for me. Just last week losing my biological mother and I’m still here,” she said. “Nobody knows what I go through. Everybody has struggles and I understand that. But y’all see me on this track and y’all see the poker face I put on, but nobody but [my family] and my coach knows what I go through on a day-to-day basis. I’m highly grateful for them. Without them, there would be no me.”

While Richardson has been Black joy incarnate her entire life, she first became a thing after winning the 2019 NCAA title as a freshman in a college-record 10.75 seconds. Since then, she’s blossomed into a perennial favorite for both the U.S. Olympic team and an Olympic medal after finishing with the sixth-fastest time in history (10.72 seconds) back in April.

“I think her energy is incredible, and obviously she has so much talent,” nine-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix said of Richardson. “It’s really fun for all of us to be able to watch her and just see that spirit of hers.”

Agreed.

For her next feat, Richardson will be joining Felix—who just qualified for her fifth Olympic Games—in the 200m on Thursday.

For those who missed Richardson’s epic run, watch the queen do damage below.