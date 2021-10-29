With four Primetime Emmys, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award, Regina King is not only Hollywood royalty; she is one of the most decorated Black actors in history—while still at the height of her already decades-long career. Now, she can add another accolade to her growing list, as King just cemented her legacy in Hollywood—literally.

Advertisement

On Thursday, King added her hand and footprints to the many luminaries who’ve done the same at the TCL Chinese Theatre—formerly Grauman’s Chinese Theatre—for nearly a century.

“You guys, I love my city. I love my city!” exclaimed the Los Angeles native, according to the city’s ABC-7.



“No place like home,” she inscribed the cement slab under her signature and above her prints.

G/O Media may get a commission Great for beginners! Chroma Perfect sleek on-the-go vibrator.

Five vibration modes and five intensity levels. Buy for $125 at JimmyJane

“A lot of people are gonna see this and they’re going to think it comes from The Wizard of Oz, but it comes from my beginning 227, where the theme song started off ‘no place like home’ ‘cuz this is home,” King explained. “And I’m gonna be home forever and ever and ever and ever!”



Ava DuVernay and Dear White People’s Logan Browning were among those on hand for the ceremony, as were King’s mother and sisters.

Advertisement

“We knew she had greatness from the beginning, didn’t we?” her sister Pat told ABC-7.



“We did. We did—even when she was getting on my nerves!” responded sister Reina, also a partner in Regina’s production company.

“It’s the quality of the roles, the impact of the choices,” said DuVernay, who presented the honor to her friend, collaborator and fellow director. “What you choose to give your energy to has mattered.”



Advertisement

We absolutely agree. Congratulations to Regina Thee King!





