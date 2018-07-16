Photo: Michael Steele (Getty Images)

Serena Williams may have failed to clinch the win at Wimbledon, but the tennis superstar still rocketed up 153 spots in the WTA rankings after her runner-up finish, neatly landing herself at No. 28.

Mind you, this is only 10 months after almost dying after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia. Wimbledon was only the fourth tournament the legend has played since giving birth and she still swung her way to the finals before losing to Angelique Kerber of Germany.

But Wimbledon is just one battle out of a long war. There is no doubt that she will be back (insert Terminator voice here). So I would suggest that Romania’s Simona Halep (who currently holds the No. 1 spot) not get too comfortable.