When you’re the greatest athlete in the history of your sport, there’s no such thing as days off. And reportedly Serena Williams is so dominant she got fined for not even letting a practice court be great.

CNN reports that the four-time Olympic gold medalist got slapped with a $10,000 fine for hurling her racket and inflicting damage on a practice court. The incident reportedly occurred during a training session on an outside court a day before Wimbledon began this year. I don’t think Serena is too worried, however, considering she and her husband have a combined net worth of $189 million and she’s already reeled in $367,000 in the tournament thus far.



I guess the racket just had to die.



The new mom is currently on a mission to collect her 24th Grand Slam victory and her first Wimbledon title since defeating Angelique Kerber in 2016.



The 37-year-old was recently in the news for her decision not to impart motherhood advice on her close friend, Duchess Meghan Markle.

As we previously reported, she told BBC’s Sally Nugent, “I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like, everyone, when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby, it’s so difficult to just be.



“It’s just like, get through the first three months, four months and then we can talk,” she added. Markle recently gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6.