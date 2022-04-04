The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin debating the credentials of Ketanji Brown Jackson and her bid to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court today, as reported by The Washington Post. Just like the Senate, the 22 members of the committee are spread equally throughout the political parties–11 Democrats and 11 Republicans.

There will most likely be an 11-11 tie, which then Sen. Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) will send deliberation to the Senate floor to discharge Jackson’s nomination from the committee. The vote would likely occur Monday Night with a final confirmation vote occurring, either Thursday or Friday.

With Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) stating she will vote yes, the Democrats will most likely have 51 votes and not need Vice President Kamala Harris for a tie-breaker.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain echoed the same sentiments on ABC’s “This Week.”

From The Washington Post:

Another Republican senator has come out and has engaged in doublespeak about Jackson’s nomination. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) also went on ABC’s “This Week” to say he will be voting against her, but said,” I think it’ll be a high point for the country to see her go on the court and take her unique perspective to the court.”

Remember that Blunt is retiring at the end of the year.

From Politico:

“What I know is, she will get enough votes to get confirmed. In the end, I suppose, that’s the only thing that matters,” Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff, said on ABC’s “This Week.” “But I wish more Republicans would look at the case here, look at the record and vote to confirm Judge Jackson.”