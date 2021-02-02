Senate Democrats Draft Resolution Condemning White Supremacy

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Photo : Brent Stirton/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

In response to the Trump-encouraged coup attempt in Washington, D.C., last month, Senate Democrats are drafting a resolution condemning white supremacy.

Axios reports that the resolution, whose lead sponsor is Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), will be introduced Tuesday. Keep in mind that Trump’s impeachment trial on the charges of “incitement of the insurrection” begins next week.



The resolution also calls for the FBI and the U.S. intelligence community to investigate the targeting and recruitment of people who are formerly or currently members of law enforcement and the U.S. military. That is an important aspect of the resolution, given that at least 27 of the 140 people charged in the attempted January coup have some current or former involvement in the military.

Advertisement

News of the resolution comes after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) recently took to Instagram to discuss how she felt her life was in danger after thugs stormed the Capitol Building last month. “I thought I was going to die,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And I had a lot of thoughts, you have a lot of thoughts when you’re in a situation like that. I have never been quieter in my entire life.” Making her remarks about January 6 more personal was her saying she is a sexual abuse survivor, something made her isolation in her office that day even more horrifying.

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here To Save 40% on Mindful Masks From Onzie

Not skipping a beat, Republicans have said that it is time to move on from the January 6 riots. These are the very people who spent much of the post-election days trying to invalidate President Joe Biden’s victory and supporting the former occupant of the White House whose very words started the riots.

Co-sponsors of the resolution are Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

Advertisement

A Schumer spokesperson told Axios no Republicans have been asked to serve as cosponsors.



I wonder why.

