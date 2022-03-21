Despite previously saying “there is “no question” Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson“ has the qualifications to be on the Supreme Court,” Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) still needs more evidence. As Politico reports, the senator from Kentucky went on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday to state he is undecided on which way he’ll vote.

His quotes sound very similar to Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s line of thinking. Remember, Murkowski also stated she would be “honored to be able to support an exceptional African American woman.”

Sen. McConnell voted against Judge Jackson for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. He also expressed concerns about Judge Jackson’s experience as a public defender because Republicans think it will somehow enable her to be more sympathetic to defendants. Sen. McConnell will also pose the question if Judge Jackson is open to the idea of adding additional seats to the Supreme Court.

From Politico:

“I’m going to listen to the evidence,” the Kentucky senator said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “I’m going to listen to the hearings. And by the way, she’ll be treated much better than Democrats typically treated Republican nominees like Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh,” he added, referencing the two Republican justices who were each accused of sexual misconduct before being confirmed to the court.

The last part of Sen. McConnell’s words eludes back to Senate Republican statements a week ago when some representatives stated Judge Jackson would receive a “respectful” hearing. However, despite appearing they will be easygoing, Republicans plan to try to question the judge around her previous rulings throughout her career. The confirmation hearings for Judge Jackson have started today.

