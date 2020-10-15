Sen. Kamala Harris Halts Campaign Travel After Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Photo : Al Drago ( Getty Images )

Not today, Satan.



I see what you are trying to do and I rebuke you in the name of our Lord and savior, Robyn Rihanna Fenty.



California Sen. Kamala Harris— and Joe Biden’s running mate to take down the beasts from Lovecraft Country that inhabit the White House, has halted campaign travel after two people—a flight crew member and Harris’ communications director, Liz Allen—tested positive for coronavirus.

CNN notes that Harris was not in close contact with either person but that doesn’t mean that she isn’t being cautious, and rightfully so. Not to overplay the importance of her election, but the fate of the world depends on Harris and Biden staying healthy enough to beat white nationalist Thanos. The movie doesn’t work if Tony Stark gets a fever and the chills and needs to lay down and self-isolate for 14 days. Harris was supposed to head to North Carolina on Thursday but that has been postponed, and she’s expected to stay off the travel trail until Monday.



Advertisement

“Neither of these people have had contact with Vice President Biden, Senator Harris or any other staffers since testing positive or in the 48 hours prior to their positive test results,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.



“After being with Senator Harris, both individuals attended personal, non-campaign events in the past week. Under our campaign’s strict health protocols, both individuals had to be tested before returning to their work with the campaign from these personal events,” she said. “These protocols help protect the campaign, the staff, and anyone who they may have contact with; the importance of having such protocols—which include testing before resuming duties, regular testing while working in-person, isolation after time off, and masking and distancing while on campaign duties—have been illustrated once again.”



O’Malley Dillon also noted that since Oct. 8, Harris has taken two PCR tests for coronavirus and has tested negative.