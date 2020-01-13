Sen. Cory Booker Drops Out of Presidential Race

Photo : Ethan Miller ( Getty Images )

On Monday, in a move that we all saw coming, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)—he of the wide smile and charismatic optimism that’s almost too good to be true—announced that he’s ending his bid for president.



You know what this means? We won’t have a first lady named Rosario! That former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is all we’ve got left, as he’s the only black candidate remaining.

“Nearly one year ago, I got in the race for president because I believed to my core that the answer to the common pain Americans are feeling right now, the answer to Donald Trump’s hatred and division, is to reignite our spirit of common purpose to take on our biggest challenges and build a more just and fair country for everyone,” Booker said in an email to supporters obtained by NBC News. “I’ve always believed that. I still believe that. I’m proud I never compromised my faith in these principles during this campaign to score political points or tear down others.

“And maybe I’m stubborn, but I’ll never abandon my faith in what we can accomplish when we join together,” he continued. “I will carry this fight forward — I just won’t be doing it as a candidate for president this year. Friend, it’s with a full heart that I share this news — I’ve made the decision to suspend my campaign for president.”

Since announcing that he was going to run for president in February, Booker, like many other black Democratic nominees, struggled to raise the type of money required to support a presidential run. His polling numbers were dismal as his message of love didn’t resonate with Democratic voters and he “failed to meet the polling requirements needed to participate in Tuesday’s debate. Booker also missed last month’s debate and exits the race polling in low single digits in the early primary states and nationwide,” AP News reports.

Booker reportedly informed his campaign staff in a call before making his announcement public.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory,” he told supporters. “Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win — money we don’t have, and money that is harder to raise because I won’t be on the next debate stage and because the urgent business of impeachment will rightly be keeping me in Washington.”

Much like the loser in a pickup basketball game, Booker will now wait on the sidelines to see if anyone wants to run with him as their vice president.

Also, and maybe more importantly, goodbye first lady Rosario Dawson.