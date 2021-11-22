Netflix is spinning off its popular reality show Selling Sunset into a brand new market. Selling Tampa features the women of Allure Realty, a Black- owned firm. All eight episodes hit Netflix Wednesday, Dec. 15.



Per the official synopsis:

Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.

Rosado and her agents Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore star.



A new teaser doesn’t give much away about Selling Tampa, but we’re guessing it probably follows the original’s formula of dramatic real estate deals, office politics and personal relationship issues. Though we must admit we hope the women of Allure focus more on the business and less on the drama, it wouldn’t be a reality show without the drama.



What’s most exciting is that while t here are plenty of high- end real estate agency shows on TV, very few of them include Black agents, let alone a Black- owned, all-female firm. Do not underestimate the impact a project like this can have on the TV landscape.

Before Selling Tampa graces our screens, Selling Sunset returns for a 10- episode fourth season on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

As if that wasn’t enough, Selling the OC, which features the Newport Beach office of the Oppenheimer Group, is in production.

Anywhere there’s an especially expensive real estate market is ripe for one of these shows. W e suspect that’s Netflix’s plan.



