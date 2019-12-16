School Resource Officer Placed on Leave After Video Surfaces of 11-Year-Old Being Dragged, Body Slammed

Screenshot : CNN

School resource officers are hired to help provide a safe learning environment in schools throughout the country, not drag and body slam 11-year-old students like this:

As a result, CNN reports that authorities are investigating the assault captured by surveillance video at Vance County Middle School in Vance County, N.C. The officer’s name has not been released and he’s been placed on paid leave pending the investigation.



In the deeply disturbing video, the officer is seen grabbing and slamming the child to the ground twice before yanking him to his feet and continuing to walk down the hall. According to CNN, the Sheriff’s Office was notified minutes after the Dec. 12. incident.



“We went over and when we first saw the video, we were stunned, we were shocked,” Sheriff Curtis Brame told CBS 17. “We all are parents and grandparents that have children at that same age, so it brought some great concern to us.”



Vance County District Attorney Mike Waters made it clear that the child’s injuries could directly impact the severity of the charges filed against the officer.



“When the collection of evidence is over, whether it’s sometime early next week, or sometime thereafter, we will promptly make a decision about what is appropriate to do in this case,” Waters said.



On Friday, Vance County Schools released a statement addressing the matter.



“We are deeply concerned by the actions that took place. School and district officials are working closely and in full cooperation with the local authorities to address this matter consistent with school board policy and state laws,” the statement read. “The safety of our students has been and continues to be of the utmost importance to our district.”



Sheriff Brame says he handed the investigation to the State Bureau of Investigation after reviewing the video, which had no audio.



The child is currently recovering at home.

