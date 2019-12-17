School Resource Officer Fired After Video Surfaces of 11-Year-Old Being Body Slammed: ‘This Should Never Have Happened’

Screenshot : CBS Evening News ( CBS )

On Monday, I had the misfortune of reporting about a Vance County, N.C., school resource officer who was put on paid leave after picking up and slamming an 11-year-old student into the ground—twice.

Thankfully, Christmas came early, and the same sheriff’s deputy who deserves to get stomped out by every parent in America for brutally assaulting a child has been fired.



From CBS News:



A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy is out of a job after surveillance video caught him slamming an 11-year-old middle school student to the ground twice last week, the Vance County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to CBS News on Monday. Lieutenant James Goolsby of the sheriff’s office said the State Bureau of Investigation was investigating the incident at Vance County Middle School in Henderson.

Superintendent Anthony Jackson gave the student’s family a public apology for what he called an “unacceptable and egregious act.”



“As a school system, as an administrator, as a district, we’re disappointed,” Jackson told reporters. “As a community, we’re embarrassed, and most of all, we want to express our apologies to our community that this has occurred.”



Jackson also made it a point to admit that the school district’s policies and procedures in place failed to preserve the safety of its students.



“This should never have happened,” he said. “We’re going to make sure that we do what is necessary for every single child who attends a school in Vance County to do so in a safe environment without any fear of anything close to this ever happening.”



The boy’s father confirmed that his son is recovering from his injuries at home but didn’t provide details on the extent of his injuries, while Vance County District Attorney Mike Waters said those same injuries could determine the severity of any criminal charges filed.

