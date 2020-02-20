School District in New Jersey Pays $25K to Settle Racial Harassment Lawsuit

Photo : Shutterstock

Okay y’all, I’m starting to think that schools might be some of the most racist places in America. We all know kids have zero chill, but the level of racist behavior coming from both students and teachers seems like it’s becoming more and more common.

According to NBC News, the Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District in New Jersey has paid $25,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the mother of a 10-year-old boy. The mother filed suit after her Puerto Rican son was the frequent target of racist bullies. Filed in January 2019, the lawsuit states that the boy was racially harassed by three classmates during the 2017-2018 school year and the school did nothing to prevent it.

The bullying first started in November 2017 when one of his classmates called the boy a racial slur. When the mother found out what happened she told the principal’s assistant and a school counselor but no action was taken according to the lawsuit. The bullying would continue on a daily basis throughout 2018 with the bullies calling him a “fat boy,” posting online that no one should be his friend, tripping him in the hall, calling him “a mistake,” and stabbing him in the leg with a pencil. The mother reported all of these incidents and no disciplinary action was taken by the school.

Things came to a head in May 2018 when the child was in the bathroom and one of his bullies kicked a bucket at him that was under a urinal and collecting urine and water. The mother then filed a harassment complaint at the school only for the school to suspend her son for three days over a comment he made to his harasser.

Apparently, kicking human waste at a kid is perfectly chill but using bad language, that’s where the school has to draw the line.

I’m getting the impression that this town is racist as fuck. 10-year-olds have to learn that level of dickheadedness first hand. The fact that the school’s administration did nothing for a whole year is one thing. It’s a whole other thing when the only disciplinary action they eventually took was against the kid getting bullied. That’s, as we say, that bullshit.

I’m happy that they ran the family their coin but I really hope the kid is going to a new school. I would like to think that being out $25k would learn this school district but I have a feeling nothing is going to change here.