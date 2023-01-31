Say What! Lil Jon Is Allegedly Suing Live Nation Over 'Lovers and Friends' Festival

Though Lil Jon helped make the Usher song “Lovers & Friends” song famous, he apparently has beef with the R&B festival that goes by that same moniker. According to TMZ, the star may be taking legal action with Live Nation for being left off of the bill.



Per TMZ:

“Lil Jon and his legal team have issued a letter to Live Nation regarding the annual Lovers & Friends music festival. TMZ Hip Hop reported the 52-year-old musician threatened to sue the company after detailing his alleged attempts to reach a financial agreement. Jon says he and Live Nation began talks back in May 2022 through one of his lawyers, Doug Davis, and assumed Live Nation would do the right thing. We’re told he didn’t want to push too hard because he was focused on ensuring last year’s festival — headlined by Jon, Usher and Ludacris — was a success.”

The article goes on to detail that Davis had been engaging in talks with Live Nation that started in May of last year. In addition, TMZ alleges that those close to Lil Jon says he tried to circumvent litigation for months. However, him being left off of the bill this year has spurred him into action. Furthermore, the tabloid shared information from the letter written by Lil Jon’s legal team:

“In the letter, Jon’s powerhouse attorney Ed McPherson compares putting on a ‘Lovers & Friends’ fest without Jon ... to having a ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ festival without Journey, or a “Cheeseburger in Paradise” festival without Jimmy Buffett.”



It is bizarre that one of the biggest hits in Lil Jon’s arsenal—a song that he produced and was featured on —isn’t giving him the proper credit where credit is due. We just hope that this matter gets resolved gracefully.