Say What? Judge Orders Tyrese to Pay $650K in Custody Hearing, But Here's the Real Tea

On Tuesday singer and Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson was ordered to pay nearly $650,000 as a result of a tumultuous child custody battle.

According to TMZ, an Atlanta judge ruled that Gibson had to pay all the back child support owed to his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, plus interest, which amounts to over $230,000. Gibson must also cover $399,000 of her lawyer fees .

Per a previous ruling, the “Sweet Lady” singer was ordered to pay $10,000 monthly in child support, but instead was only paying a little over $2,000 and rationalized the decision to do so by telling the judge that his ex-wife makes good money on her own and that $10,000 was an “excessive” amount. As a result of today’s ruling, Gibson’s attorney has said that they plan to appeal the decision once the judge’s order has been submitted and that they’ve already filed a motion for a new trial.

While these figures from today’s development seem eyebrow-raising on their own, what’s arguably even more intriguing are the allegations the “Signs of Love-Making” singer has put forth about the judge presiding over his case. In numerous posts to Instagram over the last two days, Gibson claims that the judge is racist, called his ex-wife a “bitch” in court, and posted screenshots of a separate message he received from an anonymous person who claimed similar behavior. Gibson also said that he and his lawyer tried to get a new judge citing “abuse of power” and that supporters of his were turned away from standing outside the court room and praying with him. The “Stay” singer also expressed his displeasure that limited press were allowed inside the court room while the proceedings were taking place and alleged that the Fulton County judge had a history of ruling against fathers.

“It’s all the process, right? Is anyone really surprised the outcome?,” Gibson said in a post on Tuesday. “I think of all things today of ALL things moved my ❤️ I just want to say to all of the fathers who showed up and was turned away for prayers today on the steps of the family law court building in Fulton County. I wish I would’ve seen you. I’m so sorry if you spent money on gas, and just simply wanted to show up and pray with me today, on behalf of all fathers, and the endless levels of injustices that continue to take place we will appeal.”

He continued: