Last week, your little “president” got on Twitter and said the reason White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had not given a press briefing in a month was because the press was too mean to her and reported on her statements “inaccurately.”

No one reported on Sanders inaccurately; the White House and the Trump administration just don’t like it when their lies get exposed in national headlines, but OK, Mr. Trump.

On Monday, Sanders bravely walked up to the podium for the first time in 41 days to speak to the press and update them on what is going on at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue—otherwise known as the White House.

The first part of the briefing was dedicated to talking about the situation in Venezuela. Steve Mnuchin, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury and John Bolton—national security advisor—took to the podium to speak on the ongoing crisis in Venezuela and how stability and democracy in that country are of great interest to the United States. They are very concerned about a humanitarian crisis on another continent. No word on whether or not they care about what is happening right here within our own borders.

The podium was then turned over to Larry Kudlow, who rambled on about the country’s economy.

Finally, it was Sarah’s turn. She was immediately asked if the president would be willing to go through another shutdown. She said that a shutdown is not the goal, but immediately deflected and said that the Democrats would need to work out a deal that would fix the country’s problem with border security.

And this is the Sarah Huckbee Sanders that we are used to—the one who functions as the devil’s mouthpiece.

She moved easily into her regular routine of refusing to directly answer questions, blaming the Democrats whenever possible while simultaneously saying whatever she needed in order to make it look like the “president” is not at fault for anything that is happening with our federal government right now.

She even managed to somehow blame the Democrats for the fact that Trump employed undocumented immigrants at some of his properties. She claimed that the president himself had identified a serious problem that the Democrats need to help fix by strengthening our immigration policies.

So, after 41 days of avoiding the podium and the press, Sanders returned to do exactly what she has always done in her position as White House press secretary.

Absolutely nothing.