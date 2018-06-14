Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images), Zach Gibson (Getty Images)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a mindless propaganda puppet, and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions—aka King Kleeber Klaus or KKK or Racist Santa—is a heartless demon who deals in racism and xenophobia. Both of them are trash individuals, and they proved that fact on Thursday when they both separately defended the new Trump-administration scare tactic of separating undocumented immigrant children from their parents at the border.

A new zero-tolerance policy was enacted by the Justice Department in May as a deterrent to illegal border crossings. It calls for anyone caught entering the United States illegally to be referred immediately for federal prosecution. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that more than 650 children were separated from their parents at the border during a two-week period in May after the policy was enacted. Some claim that the policy and the subsequent separations are a scare tactic meant to discourage others from trying to come into the country without proper documentation.

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit alleging that the administration is forcibly separating asylum seekers from their children upon arrival.

At the White House press briefing on Thursday, Sanders defended the separations and said, “It’s a moral policy to follow and enforce the law,” ABC reports.

Even when called out by a persistent reporter, Sanders refused to deviate from her mindless script, and instead of answering his questions, she accused the journalist of just wanting “more airtime.”

Sessions is just as cold in his take on the policy. Last month he said: “If you don’t want your child separated, then don’t bring them across the border illegally. It’s not our fault someone does that.”

On Thursday, Sessions used the Bible to defend the policy when he said: “I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order. Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves and protect the weak and lawful.”

Both Sanders and Sessions inaccurately and disingenuously describe as law something that is simply a policy put in place by the Trump administration. It is a policy that can be rescinded at any time.

Even House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) is against the policy, and he spoke out against it at his weekly news conference, saying that he’s not comfortable with the policy.

“We don’t want kids to be separated from their parents,” he said.

ABC News obtained a draft of a Republican immigration proposal that includes a provision prohibiting the separation of children and parents at the border. The House is expected to vote on that proposal next week.

If made law, it would require undocumented minors apprehended at the border to remain with parents or legal guardians while in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security.

Here’s hoping that legislation passes.