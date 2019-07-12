Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Just when you thought you were tired of “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X has dropped yet another remix that threatens to give the 14-week number 1 an even longer run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. This time, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey (you know him as the Walmart yodeling boy) hopped on the viral hit.

I know, you thought you were done! I thought we were done! We thought! But just have a listen and see if you don’t change your mind:



Let’s state the obvious: Lil Nas X knows how to pick ‘em because little Mason Ramsey went off. “If you ain’t got no giddee-up then giddee-out my way?” YOUNG MAN. How dare you! But also, let me work that into an Instagram caption right quick.

As for the parents out there: RIP? Congratulations? Bone apple tea? You just got your kids losing their collective muffins to “Old Town Road” for the rest of the summer.

