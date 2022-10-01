The Root 100 will celebrate its 13th anniversary this year! That’s more than a decade of honoring Black excellence in every corner of our community. As we slowly emerge from the shadows of the pandemic, we know how important it is to pay homage to the leaders, change-makers, innovators, creators, agitators and unsung heroes who’ve had an undeniable impact on us over the past year.

Kizzmekia Corbett, the viral immunologist who headed a team of scientists at the National Institutes of Health that led to the creation of the Moderna vaccine, topped our 2021 list. Corbett has since used her platform to both educate people on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine while also rebuilding trust in the Black community where some were initially (and understandably) hesitant about taking the vaccines.

But the list isn’t only about recognizing the famous and the well-connected. You’ll also discover people like Iya Dammons, who founded Baltimore Safe Haven to protect the LGBTQ community from housing discrimination, addiction, and street violence.

Finding these extraordinary people is not easy—and that’s where you, The Root family, can help. Now until October 1, please take a moment to tell us about those amazing individuals who exemplify excellence, who rise to the challenge when no one else will. We’re looking for African Americans age 25 to 85 who have excelled over the past year in the fields of social justice, politics, entertainment, sports, media, the arts, science/technology and business.



To nominate someone for The Root 100, please fill out this form.