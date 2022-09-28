My mother always told us that what we did in the dark would show up in the light. But in the case of one former Florida County Commissioner, what you do at a Halloween party always shows up on the Internet.



According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Republican Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffrey Moore resigned on September 23 after a photo of him at a Halloween party allegedly dressed in a Ku Klux Klan costume began making the rounds online. As of now, it isn’t clear when or where the photo was taken or how the Internet got a hold of it in the first place.

Thinking a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood was an appropriate costume choice is bad enough. But you’d think Moore would know better. He is the only white person on a board that includes four Black commissioners in a county that is 55 percent Black. Gadsden County is located in the panhandle portion of Florida and is the only majority Black county in the state.

Without giving an explanation for leaving his position, Moore thanked Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis, who appointed him back in July, in his official resignation letter. “Thank you for the opportunity to have served in the position, however for personal reasons, I am no longer able to continue,” Moore wrote.

But other county residents want Moore and DeSantis to be held accountable. Local pastor Tracey Stallworth said there will be a September 28 news conference where local clergy members will ask Moore and Governor DeSantis to explain the questionable pic. “It’s a very sad day in our history and a sad time for this county ... the blackest county in the state, this is not OK,” she said.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Moore is not answering questions about the photo in question, instead saying he was “in the middle of hurricane preparations.”