Rockstar Roundup: Free Money in GTA Online, Real Deer Hours in Red Dead Online

One of the things I miss most about pre-pandemic life is doing hoodrat shit with my friends. Luckily, the good folks at Rockstar Games have made it easier to indulge my hoodrat ways without ever having to leave the home.

If you, like me, have had a curiosity about GTA Online but felt both overwhelmed and underfunded when starting, fear not. In July, Rockstar announced it will give out a million dollars of in-game money to Playstation players every month until the game is released next year on PS5. Considering that no set release date has been announced for the game and Rockstar has never shied away from a delay, this is the perfect time to get your money up and build your own criminal empire.



If you don’t have a Playstation but do have Amazon Prime, you too are in luck. If you link your Rockstar Social Club account with Prime Gaming by Sept. 16, you’ll receive a $200,000 bonus for playing. Prime bonuses also include the free Vespucci Canals Nightclub property as well as 80 percent off the Progen T20 and Överflöd Tyrant supercars.



Should you have neither of those, no worries; the ongoing Los Santos Summer Special event provides some neat treats of its own. This week, playing Business Battles will net you double the rewards. The event also provides 40 percent discounts on bunkers, with bunker modifications marked down by 30 percent as well.



Should the mean streets of Los Santos not suit your fancy, why not give the wild west a go? Despite an aging mission structure, Red Dead Redemption 2 boasts one of the most immersive and engaging stories of any game released this console generation. If you haven’t given it a shot, now is the perfect time to experience the story of Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang. While its online offering initially struggled to get off on the right foot, it does offer some curious delights of its own.



Have you ever wanted to just be a deer and, I don’t know, do deer shit? Well, Red Dead Online has got you covered. A new update allows those playing as a naturalist to go on a quest that allows you to temporarily play as a deer after collecting the required items. So if you ever watched Bambi and went, “Damn, I wish that was me,” well, here you go, fam.



Additionally, the Shadow Buck, a new legendary animal, has been added to the game. Sedating and sampling the animal will net players a free vest and 100 rounds of sedative ammo while killing and skinning the animal will give you 100 rounds of repeater ammo. Outfits, offhand holsters and gun belts are currently 40 percent off and all repeaters are marked down by 30 percent.



Players with Prime Gaming will receive five free legendary animal pheromones, 6,000 naturalist XP, a free wilderness camp, and a free katata coat crafted from legendary elk hide should they link their account.



Whether you choose to become the most dangerous gunrunner in Los Santos or the quickest gun in the west, there are plenty of free goodies to help you get started on your journey.

