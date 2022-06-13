On June 11, legendary civil rights leader, reverend and NAN (National Action Network) founder Al Sharpton announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The statement came a day after he had officially received his results.



“On Friday, I tested positive for COVID-19 but have not displayed any symptoms at this time. On my doctor’s advice, I am quarantining over the next several days to keep those around me safe,” Sharpton stated. “I will continue to do my radio and TV shows remotely over that time. Please continue to get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.”



Last month, Sharpton visited the families of victims lost in the racist Buffalo shooting at Top Supermarket. “We need to hold all that have aided and abetted the hate in this country accountable,” Sharpton expressed during a news conference outside Buffalo’s Antioch Baptist Church.

Advertisement

It has also been confirmed that on June 18, “Loudmouth,” a documentary about Sharpton’s life will close out this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. According to Tribeca’s website:

Josh Alexander’s Loudmouth documents the winding road that is Al Sharpton’s life story as an iconic activist and spiritual leader. Viewers peek under the fold and witness the unrestricted details of Sharpton’s development from an 8-year-old preacher to a (sometimes painted as controversial) civil rights figure. Along with his history in the public eye, the good and the bad, the film offers behind the scenes insight into Sharpton’s experience as a presidential candidate advisor and racial justice advocate during the volatile climate of 2020.﻿



“My pursuit of activism has always been tied to unwavering faith, and it is my firm belief that art and drama can be a powerful form of protest,” Sharpton previously stated.

“I’m so proud to share the story of my life through ‘Loudmouth’ at Tribeca. The Festival’s commitment to social justice storytelling and the Black experience in America, is full of hope, perseverance, and joy.”

Advertisement

A conversation with Al Sharpton, Spike Lee and “Loudmouth’s” executive producer John Legend Former was originally scheduled to immediately follow the screening.