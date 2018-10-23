Image: iStock

As if we didn’t know already, it turns out that Republicans might keep people poor.



A new report reveals that almost all of the states where people earn the least are controlled by Republicans, while the states where people make the most money are almost exclusively led by Democratic politicians.

USA Today recently ranked the states from poorest to richest, using the median household income figures from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey. And while President Trump credits his policies with transforming the American economy he inherited from Barack Obama from “pretty good” to “pretty good,” the state-by-state numbers show that the wealthier states are mostly under Democratic control, while the poorest states are almost exclusively controlled by the GOP.

According to the National Council of State Legislatures, Republicans control both chambers of the legislatures in eight of the nineteen poorest states, with New Mexico being the lone GOP holdout. Nine of the 10 poorest states also have Republican governors.

Six of the 10 states with the highest median incomes are controlled by Democratic legislatures and six also elected Republican governors. And while Republicans control the House, Senate and governorship in eight of the states where people make the least money, New Hampshire is the only state in the top 10 that is totally controlled by Republicans. In fact, Democrats have at least two-thirds control in seven of the 10 states whose residents make the most money.

Here is the complete list from USA Today with the breakdowns of who controls which branch of government in each state:

50. West Virginia

• Median household income: $43,469

• 2017 unemployment rate: 5.2 percent (3rd highest)

• Poverty rate: 19.1 percent (4th highest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

49. Mississippi

• Median household income: $43,529

• 2017 unemployment rate: 5.1 percent (4th highest)

• Poverty rate: 19.8 percent (the highest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

48. Arkansas

• Median household income: $45,869

• 2017 unemployment rate: 3.7 percent (18th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 16.4 percent (7th highest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

47. Louisiana

• Median household income: $46,145

• 2017 unemployment rate: 5.1 percent (5th highest)

• Poverty rate: 19.7 percent (2nd highest)



• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Democrat

46. New Mexico

• Median household income: $46,744

• 2017 unemployment rate: 6.2 percent (2nd highest)

• Poverty rate: 19.7 percent (3rd highest)

• Legislative Control: Democrat

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

45. Alabama

• Median household income: $48,123

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.4 percent (22nd highest)

• Poverty rate: 16.9 percent (6th highest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

44. Kentucky

• Median household income: $48,375

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.9 percent (9th highest)

• Poverty rate: 17.2 percent (5th highest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

43. Oklahoma

• Median household income: $50,051

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.3 percent (23rd highest)

• Poverty rate: 15.8 percent (8th highest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

42. South Carolina

• Median household income: $50,570

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.3 percent (24th highest)

• Poverty rate: 15.4 percent (9th highest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

41. Tennessee

• Median household income: $51,340

• 2017 unemployment rate: 3.7 percent (17th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 15.0 percent (10th highest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

40. Idaho

• Median household income: $52,225

• 2017 unemployment rate: 3.2 percent (9th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 12.8 percent (25th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

39. Florida

• Median household income: $52,594

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.2 percent (25th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 14.0 percent (17th highest)



• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

38. North Carolina

• Median household income: $52,752

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.6 percent (17th highest)

• Poverty rate: 14.7 percent (13th highest) •

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Democrat

37. Montana

• Median household income: $53,386

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.0 percent (21st lowest)

• Poverty rate: 12.5 percent (23rd lowest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Democrat

36. Missouri

• Median household income: $53,578

• 2017 unemployment rate: 3.8 percent (20th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 13.4 percent (21st highest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

35. Ohio

• Median household income: $54,021

• 2017 unemployment rate: 5.0 percent (6th highest)

• Poverty rate: 14.0 percent (18th highest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

34. Indiana

• Median household income: $54,181

• 2017 unemployment rate: 3.5 percent (14th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 13.5 percent (20th highest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

33. Michigan

• Median household income: $54,909

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.6 percent (18th highest)

• Poverty rate: 14.2 percent (15th highest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

32. Georgia

• Median household income: $56,183

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.7 percent (14th highest)

• Poverty rate: 14.9 percent (11th highest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

31. Maine

• Median household income: $56,277

• 2017 unemployment rate: 3.3 percent (10th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 11.1 percent (16th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Divided

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

30. Kansas

• Median household income: $56,422

• 2017 unemployment rate: 3.6 percent (15th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 11.9 percent (21st lowest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

29. South Dakota

• Median household income: $56,521

• 2017 unemployment rate: 3.3 percent (12th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 13.0 percent (24th highest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

28. Arizona

• Median household income: $56,581

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.9 percent (10th highest)

• Poverty rate: 14.9 percent (12th highest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

27. Vermont

• Median household income: $57,513

• 2017 unemployment rate: 3.0 percent (6th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 11.3 percent (19th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

26. Nevada

• Median household income: $58,003

• 2017 unemployment rate: 5.0 percent (7th highest)

• Poverty rate: 13.0 percent (25th highest)

• Legislative Control: Democrat

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

25. Iowa

• Median household income: $58,570

• 2017 unemployment rate: 3.1 percent (7th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 10.7 percent (12th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

24. Pennsylvania

• Median household income: $59,195

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.9 percent (11th highest)

• Poverty rate: 12.5 percent (22nd lowest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Democrat

23. Texas

• Median household income: $59,206

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.3 percent (25th highest)

• Poverty rate: 14.7 percent (14th highest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

22. Wisconsin

• Median household income: $59,305

• 2017 unemployment rate: 3.3 percent (11th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 11.3 percent (18th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

21. Nebraska

• Median household income: $59,970

• 2017 unemployment rate: 2.9 percent (5th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 10.8 percent (13th lowest)

• Legislative Control: N/A (Nebraska has a unicameral, nonpartisan legislature)

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

20. Oregon

• Median household income: $60,212

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.1 percent (23rd lowest)

• Poverty rate: 13.2 percent (23rd highest)

• Legislative Control: Democrat

• Gubernatorial Control: Democrat

19. Wyoming

• Median household income: $60,434

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.2 percent (24th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 11.3 percent (17th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

18. North Dakota

• Median household income: $61,843

• 2017 unemployment rate: 2.6 percent (2nd lowest)

• Poverty rate: 10.3 percent (9th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

17. Delaware

• Median household income: $62,852

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.6 percent (19th highest)

• Poverty rate: 13.6 percent (19th highest)

• Legislative Control: Democrat

• Gubernatorial Control: Democrat

16. Illinois

• Median household income: $62,992

• 2017 unemployment rate: 5.0 percent (8th highest)

• Poverty rate: 12.6 percent (24th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Democrat

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

15. Rhode Island

• Median household income: $63,870

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.5 percent (21st highest)

• Poverty rate: 11.6 percent (20th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Democrat

• Gubernatorial Control: Democrat

14. New York

• Median household income: $64,894

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.7 percent (15th highest)

• Poverty rate: 14.1 percent (16th highest)

• Legislative Control: Democrat

• Gubernatorial Control: Democrat

13. Utah

• Median household income: $68,358

• 2017 unemployment rate: 3.2 percent (8th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 9.7 percent (6th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

12. Minnesota

• Median household income: $68,388

• 2017 unemployment rate: 3.5 percent (13th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 9.5 percent (4th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Divided

• Gubernatorial Control: Democrat

11. Colorado

• Median household income: $69,117

• 2017 unemployment rate: 2.8 percent (4th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 10.3 percent (8th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Divided

• Gubernatorial Control: Democrat

10. Washington

• Median household income: $70,979

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.8 percent (13th highest)

• Poverty rate: 11.0 percent (14th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Democrat

• Gubernatorial Control: Democrat

9. Virginia

• Median household income: $71,535

• 2017 unemployment rate: 3.8 percent (19th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 10.6 percent (11th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Democrat

8. California

• Median household income: $71,805

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.8 percent (12th highest)

• Poverty rate: 13.3 percent (22nd highest)

• Legislative Control: Democrat

• Gubernatorial Control: Democrat

7. Alaska

• Median household income: $73,181

• 2017 unemployment rate: 7.2 percent (the highest)

• Poverty rate: 11.1 percent (15th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Independent

6. New Hampshire

• Median household income: $73,381

• 2017 unemployment rate: 2.7 percent (3rd lowest)

• Poverty rate: 7.7 percent (the lowest)

• Legislative Control: Republican

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

5. Connecticut

• Median household income: $74,168

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.7 percent (16th highest)

• Poverty rate: 9.6 percent (5th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Divided

• Gubernatorial Control: Democrat

4. Massachusetts

• Median household income: $77,385

• 2017 unemployment rate: 3.7 percent (16th lowest)

• Poverty rate: 10.5 percent (10th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Democrat

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican

3. Hawaii

• Median household income: $77,765

• 2017 unemployment rate: 2.4 percent (the lowest)

• Poverty rate: 9.5 percent (3rd lowest)

• Legislative Control: Democrat

• Gubernatorial Control: Democrat

2. New Jersey

• Median household income: $80,088

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.6 percent (20th highest)

• Poverty rate: 10.0 percent (7th lowest)

• Legislative Control: Democrat

• Gubernatorial Control: Democrat

1. Maryland

• Median household income: $80,776

• 2017 unemployment rate: 4.1 percent (22nd lowest)

• Poverty rate: 9.3 percent (2nd lowest)

• Legislative Control: Democrat

• Gubernatorial Control: Republican