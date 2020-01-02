Republican Lawmaker Warns People Not to Drink and Drive; Proceeds to Drink and Drive

Brian Kolb Photo : Ontario County Sheriff’s Office

Today in Republican hypocrisy, a New York lawmaker wrote a column about the dangers of driving drunk. A week later, he was arrested for driving drunk.

NBC News reports that Brian Kolb, the top ranking Republican in the New York State Assembly was charged with driving while intoxicated on New Year’s Eve. Not only that but he was driving in a state-issued vehicle at the time . Authorities were called to investigate after a vehicle was reported to have ran into a ditch. When they arrived they found that Kolb was the driver of the 2018 GMC Acadia that crashed in front of his home. After failing a field sobriety test, Kolb was taken to jail where he would blow over a .08 during a breathalyzer test.

Kolb has represented his district since 2000 and has been the Assembly minority leader since 2009. He led a failed campaign in 2018 to unseat Andrew Cuomo as Governor of New York. On Christmas Eve, he wrote a column in the local Daily Messenger newspaper that urged readers against driving under the influence over the holidays.

The facts of this case just have me all kinds of flummoxed, folks . Dude wrote a whole ass piece where he says, “Many of our holiday traditions, especially our New Year’s Eve celebrations, involve indulging in spirits... However, tragedy can be only one bad decision away.” Then on New Years Eve goes “Man, I ain’t say all that. ” Not only did he drink and drive he did so in his work car. That is a different level of wilding. Especially when L yft is right there, my guy.

There have been calls for Kolb to step down by fellow Republican Assemblyman Kieran Michael Lalor. Lalor said “That he hasn’t done so already is a disgrace.” Kolb issued a brief statement saying, “This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it. I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret.” I guess if there is any upside to this story is that no one was seriously injured as a result.

Stay safe out there, y’ a ll.



