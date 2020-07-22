The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Politics

Republican Congressman Refuses to Apologize for Calling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Out of Her Name

thejayconnor
Jay Connor
Illustration for article titled Republican Congressman Refuses to Apologize for Calling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Out of Her Name
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Pardon me if you’ve heard this before, but we have this thing in our society—the word escapes me at the moment—where men feel inclined to express themselves in ways toward women that they never would with another man.

My memory is shit, so I wish I could remember what it’s called, but I’m sure Talib Kweli knows what I’m talking about.

For millions of women, this type of craven behavior is nearly inescapable—even on Capitol Hill.

And according to The Hill, Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) is the latest contestant on “Grown Ass Men Who Need Their Ass Beat.”

Apparently Yoho took issue with New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s stance on crime and policing, and instead of discussing the matter like a civilized adult, opted instead to call her a “fucking bitch” on the steps of Capitol Hill.

From The Hill:

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) was coming down the steps on the east side of the Capitol on Monday, having just voted, when he approached Ocasio-Cortez, who was ascending into the building to cast a vote of her own.

In a brief but heated exchange, which was overheard by a reporter, Yoho told Ocasio-Cortez she was “disgusting” for recently suggesting that poverty and unemployment are driving a spike in crime in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You are out of your freaking mind,” Yoho told her.

Ocasio-Cortez shot back, telling Yoho he was being “rude.”

Then, with his tail tucked firmly between his legs—because even he knew better than to say this shit to her face—he muttered “fucking bitch” as he stormed off.

“That kind of confrontation hasn’t ever happened to me—ever,” AOC said, The Hill notes. “I’ve never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me.”

Nor should it, because men sure as hell rarely have these problems.

On Wednesday morning, in what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Yoho took to the House floor to “address the strife” he “injected into the already contentious Congress”—which is man-speak for “a non-apology is imminent.”

He then went on to deny ever using any “offensive name-calling words” and apologized for what he actually said—“fucking bitch”—being “misunderstood.”

“I cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my God, my family, and my country,” he man-spoke.

I’ve never spent a day of my life in politics, so I assumed that these types of heated confrontations between parties were par for the course. I was wrong.

“Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door,” AOC tweeted. “But hey, “bitches” get stuff done.”

If only congressmen like Yoho would stick to doing the same. But if he’s willing to keep that same energy with someone other than a woman, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) has a proposition.

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

Get our newsletter

detroitkidelo
kidelo can shoot the duck

Yoho’s “apology” on the floor of The House today, from The Hill:

“I rise today to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York. It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America, but that does not mean we should be disrespectful,” he said in a floor speech.

We?

Here comes AOC up the stairs, minding her business, when this arrogant white man gets in her face. She rightly calls him rude and then he calls her a fucking bitch. A reporter overhears him and (gasp) does their job and reports it. And then this arrogant white man wants to say WE about being disrespectful?