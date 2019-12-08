Report: Rapper Juice Wrld Dies At 21 After Seizure at Chicago Airport

Juice Wrld poses with the award for Best New Artist in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada Photo : Frazier Harrison ( Getty Images )

Earlier today, rapper Juice Wrld died at the age of 21after suffering a seizure at a Chicago airport.

According to TMZ, Juice Wrld, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, was walking through Midway Airport when he suffered the fatal episode after just landing in The Windy City.

Advertisement

Law enforcement sources told the celebrity gossip site that he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived at the scene and he was then rushed to hospital, where he died shortly after.

“Really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away, ... and so young too... a reminder that life can be over any moment ... be kind to one another,” record producer Zedd tweeted.

A native of Chicago, the Interscope Records rapper broke through with his hit song Lucid Dreams last year, and collaborated with Ellie Goulding on Hate Me.

Advertisement

All Girls Are the Same, featuring Lil Yachty, is among the 25 songs he placed onto the Hot 100 chart.

A reported heavy drug user, Juice Wrld just turned 21 on Dec. 2.