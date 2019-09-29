Photo : J. Scott Applewhite ( AP )

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) is Keeping The Same Energy she has always had.

The Democratic congresswoman’s re-election campaign is selling T-shirts based on her most widely-known phrase: “Impeach the MF.”

The new merch went on sale following the announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry into poor POTUS last week.

Priced at $29 each, the tees come in six different designs sporting Tlaib’s controversial call for Trump’s impeachment as part of an American flag or as a hashtag. The gutsy gear is available on her official website.



“You’ve asked for ‘em. And now we’ve got ‘em,” an email from Team Rashida declared.



Earlier this year, one of the fab four became a viral sensation viral when she initially called for Donald Trump’s impeachment. “We’re going to go in and impeach the mother!@#$er,” she said, just hours after being sworn into office.

The Democratic Socialists of America squad member must be a prophet.

“Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy,” Tlaib, 43, tweeted Thursday.

As expected, some TRUMPet blowing social media users accused Tlaib of making light of the polarizing impeachment inquiry.

And the Detroit native took on the criticism head-on Friday, by tweeting: “Impeachment is serious—I know this. But it is a mistake to try to equate T-shirts with the destruction of our democracy or try to paint those who’ve risked out safety calling for it, as not taking it seriously.”



“If there is anyone who takes impeachment seriously it is myself & the people I fight for every day,” she continued. “Whether or not you agree with the expression, the T-shirts are to bring levity to my supporters.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that the House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Donald John, who has been exposed by a whistleblower for pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy to dig up dirt on Joe Biden—whose son Robert “Hunter” Biden held a cushy job on the board of board of energy company Burisma Holdings Limited.