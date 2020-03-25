Rep. Rashida Tlaib Faces Primary Challenge From Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones

Photo : Leon Halip ( Getty Images )

No matter what crisis America is going through, politics stay politicking.



The Detroit Free Press reports that Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones will run a primary challenge against current U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. Jones previously lost to Tlaib in the 2018 midterm elections.

From the Detroit Free Press:

Jones’ argument that she is running for re-election comes from the fact that she defeated Tlaib in that same balloting for the nomination to a five-week stint in Congress, filling out the brief remainder of Conyers’ term, which was unexpired. In a predominantly Democratic district, both went on to win election to the seat easily.

Jones believes her loss in 2018 was the result of a crowded ballot. She told the Free Press “When there are less candidates, I think [I] have a really, really excellent chance of winning.”



While Jones has the support of Conyer’s grandnephew, Ian Conyers, and during her prior run received the support of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Tlaib has made a local and national name for herself during her two years in office. The left regards her as a fierce and much-needed critic of the president, while the right often portrays the Detroit -native as a sinister villain . We’re sure h er being one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress probably doesn’t have anything to do with that though.



While t his upcoming faceoff between Talib and Jones may feel like yet another battle between a progressive and the established order, the twist is that the progressive has the seat and the establishment is launching the primary. Given that our systems keep failing us day after day , I’m curious if the establishment approach is going to work come November. Also, logistically, how can a primary even be run during a lockdown? It’s a bold move for sure, we’ll just have to see how it plays out come election time.

