Photo: Lars Niki (Getty Images)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not only new to Congress, she’s also new to buying furniture for her own place. So she decided to ask 3.52 million of her closest friends for a little help.



So Twitter did what it always does and had fun with the New York Democrat voted most hated by the Grand Ole Party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some people actually offered to give the congresswoman free stuff.

One woman tried to offer real advice:



Advertisement

And then got called out by her son:

Advertisement

Hopefully, AOC knows that the only furniture needed to furnish your own space are as follows:

1. Cheez-Its.

2. File cabinet (which can double as a dresser).

3. Crates (albums/food/storage/chairs)

4. PS4

5. Flatscreen TV