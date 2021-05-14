Remember the Asshole Who Stormed the Capitol With the Giant Confederate Flag? He’s Going on a Family Vacation While Awaiting Trial

A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate flag during the insurrection of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Photo : SAUL LOEB ( Getty Images )

Kevin Seefried, the giant asshole with the even larger Confederate flag who was captured walking the halls of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection—also known as “what happens when cream chipped beef boils over”—got approval from a judge to go on a family road trip.



According to Business Insider, a judge has allowed Seefried and his family to take a family road trip to Salvo, N.C., on May 15 and returned to Delaware on May 22. And before you get all annoyed and think that’s totally fucked up, I can only assume that the judge allowed the trip because he’s going to fucking Salvo, N.C. In fact, when I looked up things to do in Salvo, N.C., the only thing listed was “be racist.” OK, fine. It looks like Salvo, N.C., is a beach town or some shit, I don’t know, but racists get to vacay, don’t they? I mean, if not, then why does Florida even exist?



And get this shit, because a family that’s racist together also gets to chill together, Seefried’s son Hunter (of course his name is Hunter), who joined him in their mayonnaise-slathered attempt to overthrow the government, will also join his family on vacation.



Prosecutors took no issue with either defendant leaving town for the vacation because the men are white and courts generally don’t care when white men try to hunt down members of Congress and attempt to kill Capitol Police just as long as Black people don’t deface buildings.



Business Insider notes that both Kevin and Hunter “face multiple federal charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and unlawfully entering a restricted building.”



They have both pleaded not guilty to all charges and were released on bond. The two men will face these charges once they return from vacation assuming that they aren’t sunburned. Then surely the court will adjust their court dates.