On Tuesday, partial human remains found over 40 years ago in Twinsburg, Ohio were identified as former O’Jays group member Frank “Frankie” Little Jr.
Per CNN, the remains were discovered inside of a garbage bag by local police after a worker spotted a skull laying in the snow behind the building of a now-closed business back in 1982. The discovery is due largely in part to the DNA Doe Project, a genealogical research nonprofit that seeks to identify “Jane and John Does,” that provided police with a list of potential relatives. Those relatives gave Little’s name and a DNA sample, which was later used to confirm the identity of those remains.
According to News5 Cleveland, per Twinsburg Detective Eric Hendershott, Little was a guitarist and songwriter for The O’Jays back in the sixties and often accompanied them in the studio and on tours. He was also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army for two years and was deployed at one point to Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Little was also a father of two, a daughter who passed away in 2012 and a son who has not yet been found or identified.
Upon hearing the news, The O’Jays said in a statement: “He [Little] came with us when we first ventured out of Cleveland and traveled to Los Angeles, but he also was in love with a woman in Cleveland that he missed so much that he soon returned back to Cleveland after a short amount of time. We wish his family and friends closure to what appears to be a very sad story.”
Added Eddie Levert, “I never would have thought this would happen to him. I don’t know why anyone would do him like that.”
The medical examiner has ruled Little’s death a homicide and will continue to investigate what happened. Little’s remains are expected to be given to his surviving relatives for a proper burial.