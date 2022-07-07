Before we begin to dissect this new trailer for Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, let us bow our heads for a word of prayer.

First, giving honor to Black Jesus, who is the h ead of my l ife. Lawd, we thank you—once for the Father, twice for the Son, and thrice for the Holy Ghost. For we know that God is good all the time and all the time God is good. Lawd, we also know that it was only by Your grace that Plymouth Rock didn’t land on us—but we, instead, landed on it. And while your ways may be mysterious, we thank you that your love is ever-present. In the name of the Black Jesus we pray, everybody said “ amen” and “ amen” again.

Now that we’ve got that out the way, let’s dive into Honk for Jesus.

The Black mega church-centered satirical comedy is set to tell the tale of Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall), the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL. - Official Trailer - In Theaters and On Peacock September 2nd

What ensues next, as far as we can see from the trailer, is a myriad of attempts to get back in the general public’s good graces. Whether that means hiring a camera crew to document it all (which sounds a little narcissistic when you think about it) or “shaking it for the Lord” on the church’s corner whilst standing beside a mannequin of a fully-melanated Black Jesus with locs and a hella creepy smile (sorry Black Jesus, I just thought your h oly grill would be a bit more...ecclesiastical than that), what’s abundantly clear is that the duo are trying to do all they can to save face. But will it be enough to save their church, and more importantly, their souls?

That question and more will have to remain unanswered until the film drops it low for Jesus and slides on into theaters and Peacock on Friday, Sep. 2. (And let me just say this, as a reformed church kid: I will be front and center with my popcorn, MLK fan, tambourine, stale strawberry candy and breath mints when this comes out, mkay?)

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul stars Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Nicole Beharie, and Austin Krute. It’s written and directed by Adamma Ebo with Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya producing.