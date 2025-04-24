Entertainment

'RHOA' fans are Stunned by How Big and Talkative Phaedra Parks's Oldest Son Is

The attorney and reality star is getting high praise for the great job she's done raising her boys.

By
Angela Johnson
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 23: Television personality Phaedra Parks attends "Everything, Everything" Screening and Brunch at W Hotel Atlanta Midtown on April 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

If you know anything about attorney, legal analyst and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks, you know she is no stranger to the camera, making a career out of speaking her mind in public. Well, this time, Parks took a backseat to a handsome young man whom she let steal the show in an interview.

The folks at TMZ recently caught up with Parks and her sons Ayden and Dylan, whom she shares with ex-husband Apollo Nida. But instead of trying to stir up any old dirt from her reality show days, the interviewer used his time to speak with Ayden about his experience attending his first high school dance.

“It was fun getting dressed up and stuff in a suit and looking nice,” Ayden said.

Phaedra let her oldest son do most of the talking, only jumping in when the 14-year-old was asked about dating (he’s got to wait two more years for that, she said). But that didn’t stop Ayden from giving her mom, who divorced his father in 2017 after he was convicted on conspiracy to commit mail fraud, bank fraud and wire fraud, a little advice on choosing her next partner.

“He can’t be a bum,” Ayden said.

The interview has received nearly 30,000 likes on TikTok from fans who were losing their minds over how much Ayden and Dylan have grown. Phaedra’s sons have grown up in front of RHOA fans, who watched Parks through her pregnancy with Ayden in the show’s first season in 2010.

“She be lying but I will say she is a fantastic mom,” wrote one commenter. “Even as a single mother she raised them so well.”

Others chimed in to give Parks high praise for raising the boys on her own.

“Phaedra has every right to be a proud mommy,” they wrote.

But if you’re waiting for Ayden to star in a reality show, you might be disappointed – he’s got his sights set on becoming a pilot, he told TMZ.

“I feel like I have the intelligence to do something else if I choose to, but I feel like it would also be fun to see what her world’s like,” Ayden said.