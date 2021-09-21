It’s been entirely too damn long since the holy trinity of Wyclef Jean, Lauryn “L-Boogie” Hill, and Prakazrel “Pras” Michel graced the stage together—15 years to be exact—and even longer since they’ve blessed us with a collaborative body of music. That critically acclaimed album, The Score, was released in 1996 and not only sold over 12 million (and counting) copies but thrust the Fugees into international superstardom.

Sadly, infighting and creative differences would prematurely spell the hip-hop supergroup’s doom. But now, 25 years after The Score set the world on the fire, Variety reports that hell has officially frozen over because the Fugees are reuniting for an international tour.



From Variety:



Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel of the hip-hop group Fugees have reunited to announce their first tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years, celebrating the anniversary of their blockbuster 1996 The Score, the group announced Tuesday morning. The 12-city tour launches Wednesday (Sept. 22) with a show in New York at an undisclosed location. That New York show is in support of “Global Citizen Live,” a global broadcast event “calling on world leaders to defend the planet and defeat poverty,” to air on September 25.

Wow. I never thought this day would come but now we’re finally here.



“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” Hill said in a statement. “I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”



“As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement,” Jean said in a statement. “We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Sept. 24. And because inquiring minds would love to know, here’s when and where you can catch the Fugees on tour:

09-22 New York, NY - Venue TBC

11-02 Chicago, IL - United Center

11-07 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

11-12 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

11-18 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

11-21 Miami, FL - FTX Arena

11-26 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

11-28 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

11-04 Paris, France - La Defense Arena

11-06 London, England - The O2

Date TBC: Nigeria - Venue TBC

12-18 Ghana - Venue TBC

Your move, Outk ast.