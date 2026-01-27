Ray J Breaks His Silence on Some Scary Health News

The Millennium Tour – New Orleans, LA NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MARCH 29: Ray J of RSVP performs during The Millennium Tour at Smoothie King Center on March 29, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

Ray J is no stranger to the headlines for legal issues, personal drama and impulsive antics, but this time, people are homing in on what he said about his health. In a recent Instagram livestream, Ray J stunned fans with a startling admission: “My heart is only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right, so thank you for all your prayers.”

The caption led with, “Just almost died!! I’m alive because of your prayers and support!!”

Let’s pause. According to WebMD, when a heart pumps under 50 percent, that’s considered “low ejection fraction” — meaning the body cannot pump the amount of blood it needs. That’s serious.

Earlier in January, the “Sexy Can I” singer was hospitalized. TMZ shared footage of Ray J in a hospital bed while a sonographer appeared to perform a cardiac ultrasound.

But if you thought the livestream was going to be a somber affair, think again. The Raycon Global co-founder plugged his 15 upcoming dating shows with his ratchet-reality Tronix Network, powered by Zeus.

“My health is not OK,” Ray J disclosed after panning over a table of chasers, liquor and red cups.

As a reminder, Ray J’s been through it before. Back in 2021, he battled severe pneumonia.

Fans flooded the comments with prayers and advice. Some, like @shiningrace sent love. “I’m praying your heart recovers. Please get more rest!!! Love you 🫶🏾”

Others, like @Sweetlikez urged Ray J to get some real help, writing, in part, “Ray J in order to heal, you have not put too much info online. You need someone to look after you for health. You have the money. You can hire professionals. Online is not it…. Your partner is not your doctor and your healer. It starts with you.”

And then there was skepticism. “It’s hard to believe that your heart is beating at 25%. When I was told by the cardiologist that it should be 60% mine’s at one time was beating at 45%. I was in heart failure so if yours is beating at 25% then it’s barely beating,” @jeanette.williams.5030927 wrote.

Regarding his partner Shila — who appeared in the video and whom he credited with being by his side in the hospital — viewers had opinions.

@teeladyleo wrote, “Why do you have that girl still hanging up under you? 🤦🏽‍♀️”



Another offered a similar sentiment, writing, “Ray please get some real help love and get that girl from up around you. She’s not to blame but she’s not helpful either!❤️”