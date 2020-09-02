Raptors Exec Masai Ujiri Outed as the Real Racist After White Cop Accuses Him of 'Racial Animus', 'Anti-Law Enforcement Prejudices'

Screenshot : CityNews Toronto

If American history has taught us anything, it’s that Black people are ba ld-faced liars.

We lie about our police interactions, we lie about the existence of white privilege, we lie about our own innocence, we lie about any and everything to do with the irreparable harm that white people have done to us for generations upon generations. Hell, if you let them tell it, slavery never even happened. We just all woke up one day predisposed to hypertension, inexplicably averse to police and a couple of billion dollars behind in that whole “racial wealth gap” thing—which, of course, is only a myth.



We are ungrateful-ass, lying-ass, Black-ass liars.



Eager to carry on that tradition is Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who, as we’ve previously reported at The Root, has been entangled in a bullshit lawsuit filed against him by security guard Alan Strickland—who also moonlights as an Alameda County sheriff’s deputy—all because Stickland refuses to admit that he did this to Ujiri:



When all Ujiri was trying to do was celebrate with his team on the court after winning the first NBA championship in Toronto Raptors history, but was denied access because he allegedly had the wrong credential, Strickland falsely assumed Ujiri had no business being there—because he’s Black.

But it gets better. Because as absurd as it sounds, Stickland genuinely believes that he was the victim in this encounter—because of course, he does. Because Black people lie.

As we previously reported, Strickland alleges that he suffered “injury to his body, health, strength, activity and person” and that he continues to suffer “great mental, emotional, psychological, physical, and nervous pain and suffering” as a result of unnecessarily shoving the shit out of a Black man. Stickland also alleges that the encounter also caused him “permanent disability” and that he’s experienced “great anxiety, embarrassment, anger, loss of enjoyment of life, injury to reputation and severe emotional and physical distress in an amount to be determined at trial.”



Right.



In response to this foolishness, Ujiri filed a countersuit in August:

“After being shoved and cursed at, Mr. Ujiri did not respond aggressively towards Mr. Strickland,” the suit says. “Instead, he calmly asked Mr. Strickland why he had pushed him, informed Mr. Strickland he was the Raptors’ President and held up his all-access arena credential to show it to Mr. Strickland. Rather than trying to communicate with Mr. Ujiri, Mr. Strickland chose to dismiss Mr. Ujiri’s claim that he was the Raptors’ President and ignore the all-access credential Mr. Ujiri was trying to show him. Mr. Strickland then forcefully shoved Mr. Ujiri a second time. “Only after being unjustifiably told to ‘back the fuck up’ and shoved twice did Mr. Ujiri show any response and return a shove to Mr. Strickland’s chest. Mr. Ujiri’s defensive response was a reasonable and justified reaction to Mr. Strickland’s use of unnecessary and excessive force.”

And now nearly a month later, Stickland’s legal team is now alleging that Ujiri is attempting to capitalize off of a rising sentiment focusing on police accountability to railroad their client—who’s on camera quite clearly assaulting Ujiri.

From The Athletic:

The Alameda County (Calif.) sheriff’s deputy suing Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri for assault after Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals in Oakland accused the executive of exploiting current “pervasive anti-law enforcement prejudices” to paint himself as a victim when in fact he had broken the NBA’s own security rules, in a new court filing today. “The body camera video which plaintiff produced on July 17, 2020 did not reveal any new information to Defendants,” Strickland wrote, arguing it only provided a new angle of what arena footage already showed. “In reality, Defendants brought this motion to take advantage of the now pervasive anti-law enforcement prejudices and to falsely allege racial animus and prejudicial bias is the reason for Plaintiff Alan Strickland’s conduct on the date of the incident.”

I told you Black people lie, though Ujiri made sure to call a thing a thing when he filed his countersuit in August.



“Unfortunately, I was reminded in that moment that despite all of my hard work and success, there are some people, including those who are supposed to protect us, who will always and only see me as something that is unworthy of respectful engagement,” he said in a statement at the time. “And, there’s only one indisputable reason why that is the case—because I am Black.”

Exactly that.

As if Black people didn’t have enough daily reminders of our place in American society, we now have a cop trying his damndest to ruin an innocent Black man—who history will immortalize as nothing more than another Black-ass liar.