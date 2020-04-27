Rapper Scarface Reveals He Is on Dialysis as a Result of COVID-19 Diagnosis

Photo : Allen Berezovsky ( Getty Images )

Rapper Scarface of the Houston rap group Geto Boys was one of several musicians who contracted the coronavirus in March. He broke the news in a conversation with fellow Geto Boy Willie D via YouTube, where he said he felt like he was going to die.



Advertisement

Now, Scarface is letting fans know that the illness has become even more serious for him, as he is now on dialysis as a result of COVID-19.

“I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia—both lungs—and kidney failure in my house,” he told Willie D in a Zoom interview last week. “I went back to the hospital. So, when all went back to shit again, I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital Monday (April 20).”

Advertisement

Scarface said that prior to contracting the coronavirus, he had no kidney issues. Now, he has to change his entire diet and lifestyle. He does dialysis four days a week, for three hours a day. (“That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body,” he explains.)

“I could not go to the hospital with COVID because I didn’t want them to put me on a ventilator,” he continued. “Everybody they’re putting on ventilators is fuckin’ dying, bro. You know? So, I don’t think there’s any way that you can treat the COVID. So, I would just be in the hospital on a fuckin’ ventilator and I would’ve rather died at home.”

As for the symptoms that he experienced, the rapper said he couldn’t keep food down, couldn’t sleep but couldn’t stay awake, and couldn’t breathe. While he’s working to ease his discomfort, he’s thankful to be alive right now.

“Hanging on that string of death makes you really appreciate life,” he said. “I was inches away from death and if you let the doctors tell it, they don’t know how I survived.”

Advertisement

Prayers up and well wishes to him.