Rapper Big Boogie Conquering His Childhood Fear of Chuck E. Cheese Has the Internet in Shambles

Fatherhood can make any man face their greatest fears...even if that fear is a cheese-eating mascot. Memphis rapper Big Boogie secured some extra cool points from his daughter after her birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese took a hilarious turn. But although many folks laughed at Boogie’s scary experience, others online could feel his pain.

Chuck E. Cheese is designed to be a child’s paradise, full of games, prizes, music and food. But it’s the mascot that often gives young kids the creeps... and they’re not the only ones. The Memphis rapper recently confronted his childhood fear of Chuck E. Cheese just for his daughter.

And after posting the video of him admitting to his fear, the internet had jokes and stories for days.



“I’ll do it for my daughter,” Boogie said before entering the family establishment. “But I ran from that b***h when I was little. I ain’t seen him since,” he continued referring to Chuck E. Cheese. When Boogie finally got inside, several clips showed he really was afraid of the life-sized rat. Other adult attendees laughed at Boogie’s pain; meanwhile, he was dodging the mascot and keeping a safe distance from all of the antics.

In response to Boogie’s video, many took to X basically telling him to man up. “How tf you scared of Chuck E. Cheese lol,” asked @J_Finnsworld on X. Another user, @themoe85, was also confused saying, “Not him being afraid of Chuck e cheese though omg lmao. I grew up to the fat Chuck e cheese so my version was different though.”

Here’s the thing: While most of us have gotten over our fear of the creepy singing rat, many adults, like Boogie, refuse to play those silly games. So while people online couldn’t stop laughing at the grown man conquering his fears, others argued this was not a joking matter.

“Y’all laughing but this is so real,” @teashanel said. “Something about mascots is very scary to me.”

Folks online related to Boogie’s fears. @calliataylorrr wrote on X, “i feel him cuz i do not trust that mf either till this day.” Another user, said Boogie wasn’t wrong for running from Chuck E. Cheese. “He ain’t by himself!!!! I DO NOT f**k with them characters in them suits, never have,” @DelishaDavis tweeted.

Watching Boogie navigate his daughter’s party even inspired some online to share their scariest memories at Chuck E. Cheese. “He So Lucky They Didnt Have The Old School Animatronics,” @September_Babe_ tweeted, referring to old the robotic Chuck E. Cheese band that the company recently began phasing out (thank God).

@BishupH said, “The old Chuck E. Cheese mascot used to give me nightmares.” And can you blame him? If you ever visited the party zone during the early 2000s, then you know “scary” wouldn’t be a strong enough word for that version of the mascot.

In the end, Boogie hesitantly posed with Chuck E. Cheese for a beautiful photo with his daughter. On Instagram, the rapper wrote “My Daughter Be Having Me Doing Everything I Be Scared Of.” But if this is how he reacted to Chuck E. Cheese, we can’t wait for him to find out about the characters at Disneyland World!