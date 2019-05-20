Photo: Hayne Palmour /AP Images

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. began trial Monday amid charges of lewd conduct, indecent exposure, raping two women last year, as well as a 2003 rape of an unconscious 17-year-old girl.



Winslow Jr., 35, has pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts brought against him by five women. His attorney, Brian Watkins, said in an email to the Associated Press that “we look forward to vindicating Mr. Winslow.”

Advertisement

Kellen Winslow Jr., son of the senior NFL Hall of Famer, was once the highest-paid tight end in the league. From 2004 to 2013, he played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets, but a series of injuries compiled with legal trouble halted his career. Winslow Jr. was suspended from the Jets in 2013 for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy and that same year was arrested for possession of synthetic marijuana after a woman reported to police she saw him masturbating in a parked car outside of a New Jersey department store. The charges were dropped as part of a plea deal in which Kellen Jr. completed all court ordered terms.

In 2018, Winslow Jr. made news again for two alleged break-ins at the home of a 71-year-old woman on June 1 and later that week the home of an 86-year-old woman.

Prosecutors have said Kellen preys on middle-aged and elderly women.

After posting bail, he was arrested again on the additional charges of raping two women, a 54-year-old female he allegedly kidnapped in March of 2018, and a 59-year-old female in May of 2018. That same month, a 57-year-old woman accused Winslow of exposing himself to her. During investigations into these disturbing claims another woman came forward to report she had been attacked by him when she was 17.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, While Kellen Winslow Jr. was out on $2 million bail amid all these allegations, he was again arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a 77-year-old woman at a gym on two separate occasions earlier this year.

The woman claims the incident took place in a hot tub at a Carlsbad gym. Law enforcement authorities say Winslow Jr. asked the woman“if she saw (his penis) and if she liked that,” and touched her arm and foot as she got up to leave.

Advertisement

He has been jailed since without bail; if convicted he faces life in prison.



