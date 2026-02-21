The Truth Behind This Viral Meme King Might Surprise You

The internet has declared a new meme king of 2026. His name is Mike “Cannonhandz” Seals, but you might best recognize him for his various viral memes floating around the web. Still, while social media has been having a field day and going so far as to attack his looks, there’s certainly more to him that meets the eye.

The viral sensation rose to fame this month after posting a hilarious– although not intended to be– TikTok video. In the clip, he’s replying to a user who complimented his “handsome” looks. Seals responded with a sensual 30-second performance filled with lip-biting, head-shaking and ’90s R&B-playing.

Like all viral moments, it didn’t take long for the internet to get ahold of the awkward video, but some folks took it too far, saying horrible things about his looks. “Someone said he looks like a Cane corso,” @yser6195407010236 wrote underneath the original video.

“What’s up with the sniffing,” @lynnshericia asked. The video has gained more than 7.7 million views on the app. On X, Seals’ other videos attracted similar responses.

“I’m sorry but this guy looks goofy asl,” @mrshitpost3r1 said.

“They said this is how dark skinned Drake fans act,” @SkhadoInt wrote.

@jadaelyse tweeted, “I actually despise this man please get him OFF OF MY TIMELINE.”

But while some folks were growing sick of seeing Seals on their social feeds, little did they know that his rise to fame started a decade ago during the height of his boxing career.

Based in Atlanta, Seals became a notable name in the light heavyweight division, according to his profile on BoxRec. But after a shoulder injury in 2025, he took a step back from pro boxing and decided to try his hand at the influencer lifestyle.

Outside of his many viral moments and professional career, Seals is a dedicated father of two and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., according to his Instagram bio.

TikToker @tall_lioness64 told folks to give him grace, saying Seals is a “perfect example of why you should nicer judge a book by its cover.” She continued, “The way this man has been dragged all over the Internet about his looks is diabolical… The true character of a man is how he reacts to adversity and he has taken this with a lot of grace.”

Many users remembered him from his life before the memes. “Dawg I cannot stop laughing at the fact that Michael Seals got TikTok in a frenzy,” @SpaceCat_28th said.

“Michael Seals going viral as a gif was not on my playing cards lol,” @Nathaniel_eli tweeted.

Despite all of the sudden attention, Seals is taking his new found fame in stride. He’s known for clapping back at haters in his comments and quickly calling folks out for being disrespectful. And given his actual career as a trained fighter, he’s probably not the one to try.