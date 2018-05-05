Screenshot: Youtube

Earlier this week, a white man on the Long Island Railroad went viral as he spewed a racist rant at a black female passenger. Of course it only took a matter of days for the ranting racist to be identified. According to the NY Daily News, several people have named Edward Ruggiero, a New York stagehand, as the man in the video. And the woman subjected to his rant, Soraya Orelien, wants to press hate crime charges.



“He needs to pay for what he’s done to me...This cannot continue to happen. It’s 2018,” Orelien stated.

Of course, even though he looks like the man in the video, sounds like the angry rabid racist, Ruggiero denies that it’s him.

“It ain’t me,” Ruggiero said.

“I’ve seen the video, yeah. A hundred guys at work have showed it to me, saying ‘Oh my god! It looks like you!”

The Daily News caught Ruggiero at his home, and snapped photos of him. When shown to Orelien, she positively identified him. Orelien, a college student at Baruch College, says she’s glad the video was released.

In a statement, James Claffey, Jr., the president of the stagehand union Ruggiero belongs to, says he’s continued to deny being in the video, but they’re investigating it as well.