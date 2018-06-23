Photo: Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

The parents of a missing Michigan teenager received a text demanding a ransom be paid for the girl’s safe return.



According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office news release Shanijah Christionna Payne, 14, was last seen, Thursday, around 4:30 p.m. at her home in Ypsilanti Township. When Payne didn’t come home, her biological mother and grandmother received a group text demanding a ransom be paid in exchange for her safe return. So far, no one has been able to locate or contact Payne.

Payne is described as being is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 240 pounds. Her hair was pulled back in two braided pony tails the last time she was seen. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a camouflage pattern shirt, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Payne, you should call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911, its confidential tip line (734-973-7711) or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK UP (1-800-773-2587).