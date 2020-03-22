Rand Paul, Staunch Opponent of Coronavirus Healthcare Package, Diagnosed with Coronavirus

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) takes an elevator at the U.S. Capitol for a vote on March 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. as members of the Senate were urged to pass as soon as possible a second COVID-19 funding bill already passed by the House. Photo : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

Malcolm X ain’t never lie; Chickens do come home to roost!

And you would think that a senator from Kentucky would know that better than anyone.

But as karma would have it, Rand Paul, who was the only senator to vote against an $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus package last month, has tested positive for the deadly disease also known as COVID-19.

On Sunday, the Republican senator’s diagnosis was revealed through his official Twitter account, writing that he was feeling fine and was in quarantine.

Paul, who has practiced as an eye doctor, has become the very first member of the Senate to report a case of COVID-19.

The 57-year-old Pittsburgh, Pa. native said he has not had symptoms and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.

The conservative lawmaker was reportedly unaware of any direct contact with any infected person and has not had contact with any staffers of his DC office.

Described as a “deficit hawk” by the Associated Press, Paul was among eight Senate Republicans who voted AGAINST a House-passed bill last week that provided more than $100 billion to increase testing for the pandemic and guarantee paid sick leave for millions of American workers.

The Duke University School of Medicine alum also was only Republican senator who opposed an earlier bill authorizing $8.3 billion for initial response to the coronavirus.

Since 2011, Paul has served as the as the junior United States Senator from Kentucky – where they make all that famous fried chicken.

The self-described Constitutional conservative, Paul is a staunch supporter of the Tea Party movement, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Republican nomination at the 2016 U.S. presidential election.