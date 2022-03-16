On the heels of the Gap’s collaboration with legendary streetwear designer Dapper Dan–which sold out in seconds–another designer is pairing up with two iconic Black colleges for a new collection.

Advertisement

Ralph Lauren announced on Tuesday that it will launch a so-called capsule collection featuring pieces designed to recall classic fashion trends born on the campuses of Morehouse College and Spelman College , two schools that are part of the famed Atlanta University Center and which were important to the development of the early Civil Rights movement in the 1960s.



The collection includes outerwear, knits, tailored suits, dresses, footwear and accessories and was designed by alums of both institutions now working at Ralph Lauren, according to a statement from the designer.



From WWD The capsule collection, which ranges in price from $20 to $2,500, will debut to Morehouse and Spelman students and faculty for a presale before being made available to global consumers on March 29. It will be accessible via the Ralph Lauren website, the Polo App, at Morehouse College and Spelman College Follett campus bookstores and in select stores while quantities last.

Ralph Lauren is also launching a commemorative yearbook and a short film in conjunction with the limited-edition clothing line.



Last week, fast fashion retailer the Gap dropped a version of its iconic branded sweatshirt that read “DAP” as opposed to “GAP”, a nod to its collaboration with Harlem designer Dapper Dan, who is widely credited with influencing mass market fashion with his street-inspired clothing. Dapper Dan has also been honored by a collaboration with Gucci in recent years, and also released a memoir of his life in 2019.



The $98 shirt went live last Thursday morning but reportedly sold out almost immediately.



